Widespread Google Service Outage Hits Turkey and Europe

On Thursday, significant disruptions affected Google services, including YouTube, across Turkey and parts of Europe. These issues were confirmed by Turkey's deputy minister for telecommunications and a local internet monitoring body. The Freedom of Expression Association indicated the outage on Alphabet's Google services began at 1000 a.m. local time in Turkey.

Omer Fatih Sayan, the Turkish deputy minister, detailed on social media platform X that a technical report has been requested from Google by the local cyber security watchdog. A map shared by Sayan highlighted the affected regions, including Turkey, large areas of southeast Europe, and specific locales in Ukraine, Russia, and western Europe.

While the cause of the outage remains under investigation, users and businesses in affected regions expressed concerns over the reliability of key online services. The situation underscores the critical role of internet stability in daily operations across various sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)