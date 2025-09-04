DRDO’s DMRL Transfers Advanced Defence Materials Technologies to Industry

In a landmark step toward bolstering self-reliance in India’s defence manufacturing ecosystem, the Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory (DMRL), a premier laboratory of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) based in Hyderabad, has successfully transferred three cutting-edge materials technologies to leading industry partners. The official Licensing Agreements for Transfer of Technology (LAToT) were handed over on August 30, 2025, by Dr. Samir V. Kamat, Secretary of the Department of Defence R&D and Chairman of DRDO, during a special ceremony organized at DMRL.

Breakthrough Materials Transferred to Industry

The three advanced technologies transferred highlight India’s growing capabilities in indigenous materials research and applications for strategic defence programs:

High-Strength Radomes to BHEL, Jagdishpur Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Jagdishpur, has received the know-how for manufacturing advanced high-strength radomes. Radomes are protective covers designed to shield sensitive missile sensors from harsh aerodynamic, thermal, and weather conditions. The technology will enable domestic production of radomes critical for missile systems, supporting major defence programs and advancing self-reliance in aerospace and missile technology.

DMR-1700 Steel Sheets and Plates for Defence Applications to JSPL, Angul Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL), Angul, will manufacture DMR-1700, an advanced steel grade offering an excellent blend of ultrahigh strength and high fracture toughness at room temperature. This breakthrough material will be vital for a range of defence platforms, providing durability and resilience in challenging operational environments.

DMR 249A HSLA Steel Plates for Naval Applications to BSP, Bhilai (SAIL) Steel Authority of India Limited’s Bhilai Steel Plant (BSP) has been entrusted with the production of DMR 249A, a High-Strength Low-Alloy (HSLA) steel specifically engineered for naval applications. The material meets stringent dimensional, metallurgical, and physical standards, making it suitable for constructing naval vessels and thereby strengthening India’s naval infrastructure and maritime security capabilities.

A Step Forward in Indigenous Defence Capabilities

In his keynote address, Dr. Kamat praised DMRL’s pioneering role in advancing metallurgical research and enabling technology transfers to industry. He commended the collaborative R&D efforts that culminated in these achievements and stressed the importance of industry-research partnerships in strengthening India’s defence ecosystem.

“This milestone is a testament to DRDO’s and DMRL’s dedication in developing materials technologies of global standards. By working hand in hand with leading industrial players, we ensure that these innovations are scaled up for rapid deployment, supporting both strategic and commercial needs,” Dr. Kamat remarked.

Expanding Collaborative Ecosystem

Further underscoring its role as a hub of technological expertise, DMRL also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) of the Ministry of Civil Aviation during the event. The MoU will leverage DMRL’s advanced facilities, technical experience, and metallurgical know-how to aid the AAIB in its investigative and analytical functions, thereby extending the lab’s contributions beyond defence into civil aviation safety.

The event witnessed the presence of senior DRDO officials, including Dr. R.V. Hara Prasad, Director General (Naval Systems & Materials); Dr. Manu Korulla, Director General (Resource and Management); and Dr. R. Balamuralikrishnan, Director of DMRL.

Significance for Strategic and Industrial Growth

This round of technology transfers represents a major advancement in India’s pursuit of indigenous materials solutions for critical defence and industrial applications. The three technologies span aerospace, land-based defence systems, and naval engineering, reflecting DMRL’s multidisciplinary expertise. By involving established industrial players such as BHEL, JSPL, and SAIL, the technologies will be swiftly transitioned from lab-scale development to full-scale production, ensuring timely availability for India’s strategic needs.

With these initiatives, DRDO has reinforced its commitment to the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India) vision, enabling the nation to reduce dependence on foreign suppliers while fostering a robust domestic defence-industrial ecosystem.