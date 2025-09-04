American Eagle Soars with Celebrity-Led Advertising Blitz

American Eagle is capturing the spotlight with a controversial ad campaign, resulting in a 33% surge in its shares. The campaign features 'Euphoria' star Sydney Sweeney, whose involvement has sparked both consumer interest and social media criticism over perceived genetic trait-related racial undertones. Despite the backlash, Chief Marketing Officer Craig Brommers noted a remarkable uptick in new customer acquisition.

Additionally, the retailer's collaboration with NFL player Travis Kelce, fiancé of pop star Taylor Swift, is amplifying its appeal among young consumers. By teaming up with Kelce's brand, Tru Kolors, American Eagle has attracted over 700,000 new customers and generated 40 billion ad impressions, fortifying its position among Gen Z amid spending cutbacks due to economic uncertainties.

Market analysts view these celebrity-led initiatives as highly effective, anticipating continued success as the NFL season approaches and the holiday period looms. With promising marketing trends persisting, American Eagle's brand is expected to surpass current market guidance, offsetting concerns about execution with tangible sales results.