Left Menu

American Eagle Soars with Celebrity-Led Advertising Blitz

American Eagle is experiencing a significant boost in its shares, thanks to a contentious ad campaign featuring Sydney Sweeney and a partnership with NFL star Travis Kelce. The retailer's celebrity-centered strategy has attracted over 700,000 new customers despite initial backlash, demonstrating marketing momentum through increased sales.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 19:12 IST
American Eagle Soars with Celebrity-Led Advertising Blitz
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

American Eagle is capturing the spotlight with a controversial ad campaign, resulting in a 33% surge in its shares. The campaign features 'Euphoria' star Sydney Sweeney, whose involvement has sparked both consumer interest and social media criticism over perceived genetic trait-related racial undertones. Despite the backlash, Chief Marketing Officer Craig Brommers noted a remarkable uptick in new customer acquisition.

Additionally, the retailer's collaboration with NFL player Travis Kelce, fiancé of pop star Taylor Swift, is amplifying its appeal among young consumers. By teaming up with Kelce's brand, Tru Kolors, American Eagle has attracted over 700,000 new customers and generated 40 billion ad impressions, fortifying its position among Gen Z amid spending cutbacks due to economic uncertainties.

Market analysts view these celebrity-led initiatives as highly effective, anticipating continued success as the NFL season approaches and the holiday period looms. With promising marketing trends persisting, American Eagle's brand is expected to surpass current market guidance, offsetting concerns about execution with tangible sales results.

TRENDING

1
GST Reforms: A Beacon of Hope, or a Revenue Concern?

GST Reforms: A Beacon of Hope, or a Revenue Concern?

 India
2
Tesla's India Entry: A New Chapter in the EV Revolution

Tesla's India Entry: A New Chapter in the EV Revolution

 Nicaragua
3
U.S. Dollar Holds Steady Amidst Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Dollar Holds Steady Amidst Economic Uncertainty

 Global
4
Delhi University Elections: A New Approach to Student Accountability

Delhi University Elections: A New Approach to Student Accountability

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025