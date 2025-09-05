Left Menu

Reorganisation of OFB units into defence PSUs delivered remarkable results: Centre

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 17:25 IST
Since October 2021, when 41 Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) units were reorganised into seven defence PSUs, the corporatisation reform has delivered ''remarkable results'', with a net profit of Rs 1,625 crore in financial year 2024-25, the office of the defence minister said on Friday.

In a post on X, the Raksha Mantri Office (RMO) also shared a chart showing the growth trajectory.

Since October 2021, when 41 OFB units were reorganised into seven Defence PSUs, the ''corporatisation reform has delivered remarkable results,'' it said.

''From a loss of Rs 2,844 crore in 2019-20 to a net profit of Rs 1,625 crore in FY25, setting new benchmarks in defence manufacturing,'' the RMO posted.

In a major reform initiative, the government in 2021 had approved a proposal to restructure the nearly 200-year-old OFB that operated 41 ammunition and defence equipment production facilities into seven separate corporate entities to improve its accountability, efficiency and competitiveness.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

