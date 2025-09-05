Left Menu

Jaguar Land Rover Cyber Incident Halts Production

Jaguar Land Rover faces severe disruptions in production and retail due to a cyber incident, prompting immediate system shutdowns. The company is working swiftly to restore operations. This breach highlights the increasing threat of sophisticated cyber attacks on major firms, without compromising customer data thus far.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 19:34 IST
Jaguar Land Rover Cyber Incident Halts Production
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Jaguar Land Rover, a prominent luxury car manufacturer, is actively addressing a cyber incident that has significantly halted its production and retail operations. The disruption has led to factory staff being asked to remain at home until further notice.

The breach, announced on Tuesday, adds to a growing list of sophisticated cyber attacks affecting global companies. With past victims like Marks & Spencer and Co-op, such breaches pose an escalating threat. JLR, owned by Tata Motors, quickly shut down its systems to mitigate damage and confirmed no customer data has been compromised at this stage.

Efforts are underway to restore global applications and resume activities. As Britain's largest automotive employer, JLR's production halt impacts its 33,000-strong workforce significantly. With past challenges including U.S. tariff policies and slow markets in China and Europe, JLR's profitability targets have been already revised, reflecting ongoing economic pressures.

TRENDING

1
Punjab MLA Evades Arrest in High-Profile Rape Case

Punjab MLA Evades Arrest in High-Profile Rape Case

 India
2
Health Crisis in Turakapalem: AP's Response to Mysterious Deaths

Health Crisis in Turakapalem: AP's Response to Mysterious Deaths

 India
3
UN Report Unveils Atrocities in Eastern Congo Conflict

UN Report Unveils Atrocities in Eastern Congo Conflict

 Global
4
Controversy Arises Over Punjab CM's Hospitalization Choice

Controversy Arises Over Punjab CM's Hospitalization Choice

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025