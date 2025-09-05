Jaguar Land Rover Cyber Incident Halts Production

Jaguar Land Rover, a prominent luxury car manufacturer, is actively addressing a cyber incident that has significantly halted its production and retail operations. The disruption has led to factory staff being asked to remain at home until further notice.

The breach, announced on Tuesday, adds to a growing list of sophisticated cyber attacks affecting global companies. With past victims like Marks & Spencer and Co-op, such breaches pose an escalating threat. JLR, owned by Tata Motors, quickly shut down its systems to mitigate damage and confirmed no customer data has been compromised at this stage.

Efforts are underway to restore global applications and resume activities. As Britain's largest automotive employer, JLR's production halt impacts its 33,000-strong workforce significantly. With past challenges including U.S. tariff policies and slow markets in China and Europe, JLR's profitability targets have been already revised, reflecting ongoing economic pressures.