Left Menu

EU Slaps Google with $3.5 Billion Antitrust Fine: A Breakthrough Ruling

The European Union fined Google $3.5 billion for antitrust violations, accusing it of favoring its own advertising services. The EU demanded changes to prevent conflicts of interest in Google's ad tech supply chain. Google plans to appeal, arguing the penalty will negatively impact European businesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 05-09-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 20:58 IST
EU Slaps Google with $3.5 Billion Antitrust Fine: A Breakthrough Ruling
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The European Union regulators have imposed a massive 2.95 billion euro ($3.5 billion) penalty on Google for antitrust violations, marking the technology giant's fourth such fine. EU authorities accused Google of bias towards its own digital advertising services, highlighting persistent concerns over the company's practices.

This decision, made by the European Commission, the EU's executive branch and chief antitrust enforcer, obliges Google to halt its 'self-preferencing practices' and take measures to eliminate 'conflicts of interest' in its advertising technology chain. The move represents a significant step in the EU's ongoing efforts to regulate big tech companies.

Google has expressed strong disagreement with the ruling, describing it as baseless and harmful to European businesses. Lee-Anne Mulholland, Google's global head of regulatory affairs, announced the company's intent to appeal the decision, citing the impact on thousands of European businesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Punjab MLA Evades Arrest in High-Profile Rape Case

Punjab MLA Evades Arrest in High-Profile Rape Case

 India
2
Health Crisis in Turakapalem: AP's Response to Mysterious Deaths

Health Crisis in Turakapalem: AP's Response to Mysterious Deaths

 India
3
UN Report Unveils Atrocities in Eastern Congo Conflict

UN Report Unveils Atrocities in Eastern Congo Conflict

 Global
4
Controversy Arises Over Punjab CM's Hospitalization Choice

Controversy Arises Over Punjab CM's Hospitalization Choice

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025