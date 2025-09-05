Left Menu

Taybeh Brewing: Brewing Resilience and Crafting Identity Under Occupation

Taybeh Brewing Co., the Middle East's oldest microbrewery, led by Madees Khoury, extends its cultural influence despite challenges under Israeli occupation. Export hurdles and gender biases are part of the struggle, yet Taybeh beer emerges as a symbol of Palestinian resilience and soft power across global markets.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Taybeh Brewing Co., the Middle East's oldest microbrewery, is not just in the business of brewing beer; it is crafting a narrative. Under the leadership of Madees Khoury, the company has expanded its reach across 17 countries, transforming beer into a symbol of Palestinian resilience and soft power amid challenging conditions.

Situated in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Taybeh faces formidable hurdles in the export process. Khoury, who broke barriers as the region's only female brewmaster, navigates not only the logistical challenges of brewing under occupation but also the gender biases prevalent in this traditionally male-dominated industry.

Despite the difficulties, Taybeh has become emblematic of Palestinian ingenuity, with its products surprising global consumers who might not associate the Middle East with craft brewing. In this process, Taybeh is helping to change perceptions, highlighting a different narrative about Palestine and its people.

