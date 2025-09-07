Left Menu

LinkedIn's Next Frontier: India's Digital Workforce Boom

India is poised to become LinkedIn's largest market within 2-3 years, driven by its young, digital-savvy workforce and high demand for upskilling. LinkedIn's India country manager highlights the platform's strategic focus on AI integration and video content to harness local opportunities and influence global dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 13:07 IST
LinkedIn's Next Frontier: India's Digital Workforce Boom
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India, rapidly gaining ground as LinkedIn's second-largest and fastest-growing market, could emerge as the platform's largest market in the next 2-3 years. This projection is based on the current momentum, according to Kumaresh Pattabiraman, LinkedIn India's country manager.

With an ambitious and digital-first workforce, India is seen as the 'signpost' for LinkedIn's global strategies. The platform's growth in India is marked by a 50% surge in membership over the past two years, along with doubled revenues since 2020.

Pattabiraman indicates that LinkedIn is focusing on the unique aspects of the Indian market, such as an AI-savvy community and the vibrant ecosystem of small and medium enterprises. The platform is making substantial investments in immersive video content and AI-powered job searches to bolster its influence in India and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hyundai and Tata Cut Prices as GST Rates Drop

Hyundai and Tata Cut Prices as GST Rates Drop

 India
2
India Warns Against Weaponizing Trade Measures at SCO Meeting

India Warns Against Weaponizing Trade Measures at SCO Meeting

 India
3
Russian LNG Tanker Sets Sail Amid Sanctions

Russian LNG Tanker Sets Sail Amid Sanctions

 Global
4
Delhi High Court Reinforces Conviction in Chilling Child Rape Case

Delhi High Court Reinforces Conviction in Chilling Child Rape Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025