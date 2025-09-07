LinkedIn's Next Frontier: India's Digital Workforce Boom

India, rapidly gaining ground as LinkedIn's second-largest and fastest-growing market, could emerge as the platform's largest market in the next 2-3 years. This projection is based on the current momentum, according to Kumaresh Pattabiraman, LinkedIn India's country manager.

With an ambitious and digital-first workforce, India is seen as the 'signpost' for LinkedIn's global strategies. The platform's growth in India is marked by a 50% surge in membership over the past two years, along with doubled revenues since 2020.

Pattabiraman indicates that LinkedIn is focusing on the unique aspects of the Indian market, such as an AI-savvy community and the vibrant ecosystem of small and medium enterprises. The platform is making substantial investments in immersive video content and AI-powered job searches to bolster its influence in India and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)