Discussed strategy with AIADMK chief Palaniswami for upcoming 2026 TN Assembly polls: BJP leader Piyush Goyal in Chennai.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-12-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 17:01 IST
2026 polls: It is important for people to get good governance, development-focused regime: BJP leader Piyush Goyal in Chennai.
Confident of 'sweeping victory' for NDA in 2026 TN Assembly polls: BJP leader Piyush Goyal in Chennai.
Tamil Nadu has suffered under 'corrupt' regime of DMK, alleges BJP leader Piyush Goyal in Chennai.
2026 Polls: 'Better future' is commitment of NDA, PM, AIADMK chief Palaniswami for Tamil Nadu: BJP leader Piyush Goyal in Chennai.