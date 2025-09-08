Impact of U.S. Tariffs on India's Economy
U.S. President Donald Trump's imposition of 50% tariffs on India could lead to a reduction of 0.5-0.6% in India's GDP this year. This impact was highlighted by India's Chief Economic Adviser, V. Anantha Nageswaran, during a Bloomberg TV interview, outlining potential economic challenges ahead.
Updated: 08-09-2025 11:14 IST
During a Bloomberg TV interview, Nageswaran elaborated on the possible economic repercussions of these tariffs, highlighting the uncertain financial landscape they may create.
As the duration of these tariffs remains undetermined, experts are closely monitoring how these measures will influence India's economic performance.
