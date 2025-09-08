Left Menu

SAR Televenture Strengthens Stake in Tikona, Paving Way for Growth

SAR Televenture Limited is acquiring a 19.93% stake in Tikona Infinet Private Limited from L&T Finance Limited. The Rs. 149.50 crore deal includes an upfront payment and share swap. This move aims to enhance SAR Televenture's control in Tikona, fostering growth in broadband and digital infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 17:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

SAR Televenture Limited has struck a significant deal with L&T Finance Limited, cementing its strategic position in India's digital landscape. The acquisition involves a 19.93% stake in Tikona Infinet Private Limited, valued at Rs. 149.50 crore. With Rs. 30.00 crore to be paid upfront and the remaining through a share swap, this agreement marks a crucial step in SAR Televenture's growth strategy.

The transaction aligns with SAR Televenture's vision to bolster broadband and digital infrastructure. It showcases a collaborative effort among stakeholders to secure a stable and progressive future for Tikona, ensuring the company is poised for its next phase of development.

SAR Televenture Limited, known for its robust infrastructure in telecom, aims to lead India's digital transformation through innovation and excellence. Their commitment to expanding telecom towers and fiber networks underpins their dedication to long-term value creation for stakeholders.

