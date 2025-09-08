SAR Televenture Strengthens Stake in Tikona, Paving Way for Growth

SAR Televenture Limited has struck a significant deal with L&T Finance Limited, cementing its strategic position in India's digital landscape. The acquisition involves a 19.93% stake in Tikona Infinet Private Limited, valued at Rs. 149.50 crore. With Rs. 30.00 crore to be paid upfront and the remaining through a share swap, this agreement marks a crucial step in SAR Televenture's growth strategy.

The transaction aligns with SAR Televenture's vision to bolster broadband and digital infrastructure. It showcases a collaborative effort among stakeholders to secure a stable and progressive future for Tikona, ensuring the company is poised for its next phase of development.

SAR Televenture Limited, known for its robust infrastructure in telecom, aims to lead India's digital transformation through innovation and excellence. Their commitment to expanding telecom towers and fiber networks underpins their dedication to long-term value creation for stakeholders.