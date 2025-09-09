FCC Acts on Security Concerns with Moves Against Chinese Test Labs

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced on Monday it is beginning the process of withdrawing recognition from seven test laboratories owned or controlled by the Chinese government. The move comes amid heightened U.S. national security concerns, highlighting ongoing tensions in technology and communications sectors.

In May, the FCC voted to finalize rules that bar Chinese labs, which are perceived as security risks, from testing electronic devices such as smartphones, cameras, and computers for use in the United States. These regulations reflect the U.S. government's increasing wariness of Chinese entities in critical tech fields.

Additionally, the FCC reported that, since May, recognition for four other Chinese labs has expired. Despite two labs seeking extensions, their requests will not be granted, further emphasizing the regulatory body's strict stance on national security and foreign control over significant technological infrastructure.