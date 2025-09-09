Left Menu

FCC Acts on Security Concerns with Moves Against Chinese Test Labs

The FCC has initiated proceedings to revoke recognition from seven Chinese government-owned test labs, citing national security concerns. The agency, which finalized rules in May to prohibit Chinese labs deemed security risks from testing devices for U.S. use, will not renew expired recognitions for four other labs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-09-2025 05:18 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 05:18 IST
FCC Acts on Security Concerns with Moves Against Chinese Test Labs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced on Monday it is beginning the process of withdrawing recognition from seven test laboratories owned or controlled by the Chinese government. The move comes amid heightened U.S. national security concerns, highlighting ongoing tensions in technology and communications sectors.

In May, the FCC voted to finalize rules that bar Chinese labs, which are perceived as security risks, from testing electronic devices such as smartphones, cameras, and computers for use in the United States. These regulations reflect the U.S. government's increasing wariness of Chinese entities in critical tech fields.

Additionally, the FCC reported that, since May, recognition for four other Chinese labs has expired. Despite two labs seeking extensions, their requests will not be granted, further emphasizing the regulatory body's strict stance on national security and foreign control over significant technological infrastructure.

TRENDING

1
Nepal Lifts Social Media Ban After Deadly Protests

Nepal Lifts Social Media Ban After Deadly Protests

 Global
2
Operation Midway Blitz: Controversial Immigration Crackdown in Chicago

Operation Midway Blitz: Controversial Immigration Crackdown in Chicago

 Global
3
Japan Weighs Support for Ambitious Alaska Gas Pipeline Project

Japan Weighs Support for Ambitious Alaska Gas Pipeline Project

 Global
4
South Korea Initiates Worker Repatriation from Atlanta

South Korea Initiates Worker Repatriation from Atlanta

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025