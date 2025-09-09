Bybit Resumes Full Operations in India with Renewed Commitment
Bybit, the second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has restored full app access for Indian users, marking a pivotal moment in its commitment to the Indian market. With complete website functionality pending, Bybit is aligning with local regulations to ensure a secure trading environment, highlighted by partnerships and educational initiatives.
Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange, has achieved a key milestone by restoring full access to its app for users in India. This move underscores Bybit's sustained commitment to the Indian market as it works towards full website access within days.
Bybit's re-establishment follows strategic alignment with India's regulatory framework, starting with its registration as a reporting entity with the Financial Intelligence Unit-India (FIU-IND) in January 2025. The firm adheres to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, ensuring its operations meet local compliance measures.
Ben Zhou, Bybit's Co-founder and CEO, emphasized India's potential in the digital asset sector, marking this phase not as a revival but a fresh chapter for the company. Bybit's engagement includes sponsorship of the India Blockchain Tour 2025 and the World Series of Trading (WSOT) 2025, accompanied by various incentives for its users.
