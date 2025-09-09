LTIMindtree Strengthens Nordic Foothold with OKQ8 Partnership Renewal

LTIMindtree, a prominent technology consulting and digital solutions provider, has announced the renewal of its partnership with OKQ8, a leading fuel company in the Nordic region. This strategic move is aimed at accelerating OKQ8's digital transformation journey.

Under the terms of the multi-million dollar agreement, LTIMindtree will continue to serve as OKQ8's technology partner, focusing on optimizing the company's technology landscape. The renewal will cover cloud and infrastructure management, application development and maintenance for both modern and legacy systems, alongside advanced data analytics, CRM, and ERP services powered by Microsoft Dynamics.

This collaboration extends LTIMindtree's capabilities further by integrating AI-driven processes designed to streamline operations and enhance customer experiences. The Larsen & Toubro Group subsidiary serves over 700 clients worldwide with its team of more than 83,000 professionals spread across 40+ countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)