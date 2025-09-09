Left Menu

Historic Copper Alliance: Anglo American and Teck Join Forces

Anglo American and Teck have reached an agreement to merge valuable assets, bolstering Chile's standing in the global copper market, as announced by Codelco's chairman, Maximo Pacheco.

Santiago | Updated: 09-09-2025 18:05 IST
  • Chile

In a landmark deal heralded as a union of 'extraordinary value,' Anglo American and Teck Resources have agreed to combine their assets, a move likely to reshape the global copper industry landscape. The announcement was made by Maximo Pacheco, chairman of Codelco, Chile's state-owned copper giant.

Pacheco emphasized that this agreement reinforces Chile's position as a strategic leader in the copper sector, a crucial economic driver for the country. The collaborative effort promises to enhance productivity and establish benchmark standards in copper extraction and processing.

The synergy between the firms is set to capitalize on the growing global demand for copper, driven by advancements in technology and green energy solutions. This strategic alliance marks a significant step in establishing a more robust presence on the international stage.

