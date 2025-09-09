Kenya's Innovative Debt-for-Food Security Swap: A Groundbreaking Financial Strategy

Kenya is set to embark on a pioneering financial strategy by executing a $1 billion debt-for-food security swap by March next year. This move, outlined in a finance ministry document, seeks novel solutions to mitigate the country's substantial debt burden.

The debt-for-food swap is expected to operate similarly to debt-for-nature swaps, offering lower interest rates in exchange for commitments to improve food security. Although the Finance Ministry declined to comment, Finance Minister John Mbadi indicated ongoing discussions with the World Food Programme earlier this year.

President William Ruto's administration aims to reduce the country's high debt expenditure, which consumes about one-third of its revenue. Such debt swap agreements are becoming increasingly popular as they focus on social and environmental benefits, reflecting a global trend towards innovative financing solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)