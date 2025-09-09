BAE Systems Sets 2026 Target for Launching Autonomous Submarine Amid Rising Underwater Threats

Britain's BAE Systems is poised to revolutionize underwater defense with the introduction of its autonomous submarine, Herne, slated for market release by 2026. This move comes as global interest surges in securing underwater infrastructure following recent cable attacks.

At the DSEI arms fair, BAE's collaboration with Canada's Cellula Robotics was announced, aiming to manufacture 10 to 20 submarines annually by 2027. Nations from Europe, the Middle East, and the Baltics, facing emerging underwater threats, are expressing interest in the product.

Unlike existing remote-controlled submarines, Herne boasts a militarized intelligence suite. BAE's partnership with Lockheed Martin further underscores the expanding demand for autonomous military systems. Herne is expected to set a new standard with its blend of performance and affordability.

(With inputs from agencies.)