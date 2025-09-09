Apple Unveils AirPods Pro 3 with Enhanced Features

In an eagerly anticipated move, Apple launched its highly awaited AirPods Pro 3 on Tuesday, introducing gadget enthusiasts to an array of new functionalities.

The standout features include superior active noise cancellation, claimed to be 'four times more effective' than earlier models, alongside live translation capabilities. This aligns with the trend seen in other AI-driven devices from major players like Google and Samsung.

The new AirPods also offer advanced heart rate monitoring, thanks to optimized on-device AI models, and boast battery life improvements with up to eight hours in noise cancellation mode.

Apple's CEO, Tim Cook, highlighted the company's commitment to pioneering innovation in personal audio technology at the annual launch event, revealing the AirPods Pro 3's price point of USD 249 with confidence.