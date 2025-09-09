Left Menu

Apple Unveils AirPods Pro 3 with Enhanced Features

Apple has introduced the AirPods Pro 3, which boast improved active noise cancellation and live translation features powered by AI. These earbuds offer impressive battery life and advanced heart rate sensing, all bundled into a sleek and innovative package.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 23:13 IST
Apple Unveils AirPods Pro 3 with Enhanced Features
AirPods 3 (Image source: Apple). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In an eagerly anticipated move, Apple launched its highly awaited AirPods Pro 3 on Tuesday, introducing gadget enthusiasts to an array of new functionalities.

The standout features include superior active noise cancellation, claimed to be 'four times more effective' than earlier models, alongside live translation capabilities. This aligns with the trend seen in other AI-driven devices from major players like Google and Samsung.

The new AirPods also offer advanced heart rate monitoring, thanks to optimized on-device AI models, and boast battery life improvements with up to eight hours in noise cancellation mode.

Apple's CEO, Tim Cook, highlighted the company's commitment to pioneering innovation in personal audio technology at the annual launch event, revealing the AirPods Pro 3's price point of USD 249 with confidence.

TRENDING

1
Historic U.S. House Delegation Heads to China

Historic U.S. House Delegation Heads to China

 United States
2
Repercussions of Georgia's Major Immigration Raid on South Korean Workforce

Repercussions of Georgia's Major Immigration Raid on South Korean Workforce

 Global
3
Apple Launches iPhone 17 Air and More: A Holiday Season Game-Changer

Apple Launches iPhone 17 Air and More: A Holiday Season Game-Changer

 Global
4
EU Condemns Israel's Doha Air Strike

EU Condemns Israel's Doha Air Strike

 Belgium

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025