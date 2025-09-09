Left Menu

Apple Unveils Slim iPhone Air & AI-Enhanced Features

Apple introduced a new iPhone Air with a high-density battery and new processor, alongside the iPhone 17 featuring upgraded AI capabilities. The Apple Watch now includes a prospective blood pressure monitor, while AirPods Pro 3 offers live translation. Despite tariff pressures, Apple maintains pricing for its products.

Apple, on Tuesday, introduced a new iPhone Air, featuring a slimmer design and high-density battery, labeled as their most durable yet. The unveil also included iPhone 17, boasting an A19 processor with advanced AI functions. These new models were a highlight at the annual product launch event.

In addition to the iPhone upgrades, Apple introduced AirPods Pro 3, capable of live language translation and priced at $249. A new Apple Watch was also shown, featuring a blood pressure monitor subject to regulatory approval. The watch's feature aims to notify millions globally about potential high blood pressure.

Analysts foresee the iPhone Air competing with Samsung's high-end models, particularly in China where foldables are popular. Despite a global trade shuffle affecting production costs, Apple has managed to keep prices of existing models steady as they explore alternatives to counterbalance tariffs.

