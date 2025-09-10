Apple Unveils Groundbreaking Gadgets at Latest Event

In an exciting development, Apple Inc. has unveiled its latest technological innovations at their highly anticipated event. The highlight of the event was the introduction of the new AirPods Pro 3. These cutting-edge earbuds come equipped with live translation functionality and heart rate sensing capabilities. The AirPods Pro 3 are set to be available from September 19 at a price of $249.

In addition to the AirPods, Apple also announced a new addition to their smartwatch line – the Apple Watch Series 11. This latest model promises advanced health monitoring with the ability to track hypertension, and the company is expecting FDA clearance for this feature in the near future.

The event concluded with the introduction of two more watches: the Apple Watch SE 3 and the Apple Watch Ultra 3, further fortifying Apple's position in the wearable technology market.