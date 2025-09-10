Left Menu

Apple Unveils Groundbreaking Gadgets at Latest Event

Apple Inc. introduces AirPods Pro 3 with live translation and heart rate sensing, priced at $249 and available from September 19. The event also featured the announcement of the Apple Watch Series 11, which can monitor hypertension and awaits FDA clearance, alongside the new Apple Watch SE 3 and Apple Watch Ultra 3.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 00:00 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 00:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an exciting development, Apple Inc. has unveiled its latest technological innovations at their highly anticipated event. The highlight of the event was the introduction of the new AirPods Pro 3. These cutting-edge earbuds come equipped with live translation functionality and heart rate sensing capabilities. The AirPods Pro 3 are set to be available from September 19 at a price of $249.

In addition to the AirPods, Apple also announced a new addition to their smartwatch line – the Apple Watch Series 11. This latest model promises advanced health monitoring with the ability to track hypertension, and the company is expecting FDA clearance for this feature in the near future.

The event concluded with the introduction of two more watches: the Apple Watch SE 3 and the Apple Watch Ultra 3, further fortifying Apple's position in the wearable technology market.

