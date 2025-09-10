Left Menu

California's Law Stands: A Landmark Ruling on Social Media Feeds

A federal appeals court upheld most of a California law aimed at restricting social media companies from providing 'addictive feeds' to children without parental permission, a measure geared towards protecting mental health. The ruling challenges tech giants, represented by NetChoice, on issues of free speech and age verification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 01:00 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 01:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal appeals court has upheld key parts of a California law targeting social media companies over 'addictive feeds' provided to children, requiring parental permission. This legislation aims to mitigate potential mental health impacts on young users.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed the majority of claims from tech trade group NetChoice, representing major companies like Google and Meta, alleging it unjustly confines their free speech rights. Circuit Judge Ryan Nelson acknowledged the complexity in determining whether these algorithm-driven feeds qualify for First Amendment protection.

Additionally, NetChoice's challenge on the age verification requirement was deemed premature, as it doesn't take effect until 2027. The case now returns to U.S. District Judge Edward Davila in San Jose, while California Attorney General Rob Bonta's office has yet to comment on the ruling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

