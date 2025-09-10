Vuelta a España Faces Protests Amid Political Tensions
Pro-Palestinian protests have disrupted the Vuelta a España cycling race, leading to premature stage endings. The protests are centered around the participation of the Israel-Premier Tech team. Despite disruptions, race director Javier Guillen insists the race will conclude in Madrid as planned, while stressing the disruption's illegality.
Racing director Javier Guillen vowed that the Vuelta a España will reach its conclusion in Madrid on Sunday, despite disruptions by pro-Palestinian protesters. The protesters forced a premature end to Stage 16, similar to disruptions during earlier stages, citing the participation of the Israel-Premier Tech team.
Guillen publicly denounced the protests as illegal, highlighting their classification under the Penal Code and Sports Law. He emphasized the importance of sport as a unifying force and reiterated the organizers' intention to carry on with the event.
Calls for the suspension of the Israel-Premier Tech team were dismissed due to lack of action from international federations. Guillen mentioned that tightening security for the extensive event poses challenges, but affirmed there is no alternate plan for the finale.
(With inputs from agencies.)
