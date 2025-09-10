Portugal Edges Hungary in World Cup Qualifier Thriller
Portugal claimed a 3-2 victory over Hungary in a World Cup qualifier, highlighted by Joao Cancelo's decisive late goal. The result leaves Portugal leading Group F, having secured two away wins. Despite Hungary's initial lead and late equalizer, Portugal's tactical prowess ensured their top group position.
In an electrifying World Cup qualifier, Portugal secured a 3-2 victory against Hungary on Tuesday, with Joao Cancelo netting a dramatic late winner. This triumph places Portugal at the top of Group F, having won both their away matches.
The match saw Hungary initially take the lead in the 21st minute through Barnabas Varga's header from Zsolt Nagy's cross. Portugal equalized 15 minutes later with Bernardo Silva's close-range finish, and took the lead after a handball by Varga allowed Cristiano Ronaldo to convert a penalty.
Hungary managed to equalize once more with a second goal from Varga, but Cancelo's timely strike ensured Portugal maintained their perfect record, leaving them firmly in control of the group's standings.
