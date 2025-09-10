Left Menu

Solar-Powered Highways: A Trojan Horse in U.S. Infrastructure?

U.S. officials urge increased scrutiny of solar-powered highway infrastructure for hidden devices, amid concerns over Chinese technology in transportation systems. An advisory highlights risks from undocumented cellular radios found in batteries and inverters, suggesting inventory checks and network segmentation to mitigate potential threats to national security.

Updated: 10-09-2025 15:46 IST
U.S. authorities are urging heightened scrutiny of solar-powered highway infrastructure amid escalating concerns over the infiltration of Chinese technology in national transportation systems. Key defense measures include scanning for rogue devices, such as undocumented cellular radios, which have been discovered in batteries and inverters.

An advisory from the Federal Highway Administration highlights the potential threat posed by Chinese-manufactured equipment. Undocumented components found in power inverters and battery management systems could enable remote tampering, raising alarms about national security risks. Increased monitoring and inventory checks are being advocated to counter these threats effectively.

As the U.S. continues to grapple with vulnerabilities in its infrastructure, additional concerns have surfaced regarding Chinese autos on American roads. The U.S. Commerce Department is taking steps to limit their presence, as fears mount over data security and the potential for unauthorized data collection.

