India's Ambitious Leap in AI Adoption Amid Challenges

India is rapidly becoming a global leader in AI adoption, with nearly half of its enterprises embedding AI into IT and business strategies. A recent report by OpenText and Ponemon Institute indicates that India boasts one of the highest AI adoption rates globally.

Despite this impressive growth, Indian companies face significant challenges. Weak data infrastructure and cyber threats pose risks to maintaining their advantage in AI. The report highlights that only 15% of Indian enterprises are confident in measuring the return on investment from AI initiatives.

Furthermore, while Indian organizations are prioritizing digital transformation, complexities such as unstructured data and security risks continue to impede scalable AI adoption. Indian enterprises also show heightened vigilance toward AI risks, such as bias and privacy concerns, more so than many global counterparts.