Blue-Chip Gains Amid Mixed Corporate Earnings

In a mixed session on Wednesday, Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index saw a modest increase of 0.3%, predominantly driven by gains in bank and healthcare sectors. Haleon's shares rose 2.9% following an upgrade by Goldman Sachs, while banks advanced, with HSBC seeing a 1.1% uplift.

Meanwhile, energy stocks took a hit, declining by 0.4%, as heavyweights like Shell and BP dropped. Travel stocks also had a rough day, with companies like IAG and Wizz Air posting notable losses. The homebuilding sector struggled, led by Vistry's earnings slump impacting the mid-cap index.

Other notable movements included a 10.6% drop in Associated British Foods due to lower Primark sales expectations, while DCC rose 4.8% with strategic shareholder return plans. Anglo American continued its upward trajectory following a merger announcement, while Sage benefitted alongside peers, given Oracle's optimistic cloud order projections.

(With inputs from agencies.)