Left Menu

AI Gigafactory Initiative: Kellton and E-Group's Strategic Collaboration

Kellton has partnered with Hungary's E-Group ICT Software Zrt to establish an 'AI Gigafactory' under the EU–India Framework Agreement. This collaboration aims to build sovereign, human-centric AI systems by integrating Europe's vision for AI sovereignty with India's technological expertise in AI, generative AI, cloud, and cybersecurity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-09-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 18:05 IST
AI Gigafactory Initiative: Kellton and E-Group's Strategic Collaboration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kellton, a global leader in AI and digital transformation, has entered into a strategic partnership with Hungary-based E-Group ICT Software Zrt to work on an innovative AI project. This collaboration will take place under the EU–India Framework Agreement, focusing on creating an 'AI Gigafactory' that enhances AI service capacity worldwide.

The cooperation between Kellton and E-Group aims to align Europe's AI sovereignty vision with India's technological prowess. Karanjit Singh, CEO (APAC) of Kellton, emphasized that this partnership reflects their dedication to building secure and ethically sound AI ecosystems, contributing significantly to the global AI Roadmap initiative with expertise in generative AI, cloud technology, and cybersecurity.

Antal Kuthy, Founder & CEO of E-Group, highlighted the alignment of Europe's strategic sovereignty goals with India's technical expertise, advancing innovative, transparent, and globally significant AI initiatives. The MoU signifies a benchmark for cross-regional partnerships, driving the next generation of AI ecosystems.

TRENDING

1
NATO's First Shots Fired During Ukraine War

NATO's First Shots Fired During Ukraine War

 Global
2
India's Strategic Trade Dialogues: A Global Trade Revamp

India's Strategic Trade Dialogues: A Global Trade Revamp

 India
3
NATO's Diplomatic Response: Unpacking Article 4 Amid Russian Drone Intrusions

NATO's Diplomatic Response: Unpacking Article 4 Amid Russian Drone Intrusion...

 Belgium
4
Mauritius and India's Unbreakable Economic Bond: A Gateway to Africa

Mauritius and India's Unbreakable Economic Bond: A Gateway to Africa

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025