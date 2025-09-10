AI Gigafactory Initiative: Kellton and E-Group's Strategic Collaboration

Kellton, a global leader in AI and digital transformation, has entered into a strategic partnership with Hungary-based E-Group ICT Software Zrt to work on an innovative AI project. This collaboration will take place under the EU–India Framework Agreement, focusing on creating an 'AI Gigafactory' that enhances AI service capacity worldwide.

The cooperation between Kellton and E-Group aims to align Europe's AI sovereignty vision with India's technological prowess. Karanjit Singh, CEO (APAC) of Kellton, emphasized that this partnership reflects their dedication to building secure and ethically sound AI ecosystems, contributing significantly to the global AI Roadmap initiative with expertise in generative AI, cloud technology, and cybersecurity.

Antal Kuthy, Founder & CEO of E-Group, highlighted the alignment of Europe's strategic sovereignty goals with India's technical expertise, advancing innovative, transparent, and globally significant AI initiatives. The MoU signifies a benchmark for cross-regional partnerships, driving the next generation of AI ecosystems.