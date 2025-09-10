Left Menu

Vuelta a Espana Riders Decide on Protests’ Impact

Vuelta a Espana cyclists voted to neutralize stage disruptions caused by pro-Palestinian protests that have affected the race. The decision includes potentially stopping the race entirely if protests continue. Previously, protests forced premature endings to stages, including stage 16, due to road blockages by demonstrators.

In an unprecedented move, cyclists participating in the Vuelta a Espana have decided to neutralize stage disruptions resulting from pro-Palestinian protests. This decision was made after several race stages were prematurely halted due to demonstrators blocking roads.

Protests that carried Palestinian flags notably disrupted the Israel-Premier Tech team during the stage five team time trial and thwarted the completion of stage 16. During stage 16, the race was forced to end eight kilometers short of the planned finish line due to heavy demonstrations.

The riders' union, represented by CPA vice president Pascal Chanteur, indicated that should such interruptions continue, the cyclists might vote to end the race altogether, underscoring the complex entanglement of sports and political protest.

