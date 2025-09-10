Left Menu

India Emerges as a Global Hub for Electric Vehicle Growth

India's electric vehicle market is booming, with over one million units sold in 2024-25. The growth is part of a wider transformation in the country's automobile industry, moving from traditional combustion engines toward clean, electric mobility, and expanding its market influence on a global scale.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 18:16 IST
India Emerges as a Global Hub for Electric Vehicle Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is rapidly advancing as one of the fastest-growing electric vehicle markets globally, with over one million units sold in the fiscal year 2024-25. Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, HD Kumaraswamy, highlighted this significant milestone on Wednesday.

Speaking at the Auto Retail Conclave via a video address, Kumaraswamy emphasized the transformational phase the Indian automobile industry is undergoing, shifting from internal combustion engines to cleaner, electric mobility solutions. This shift is not only reshaping the domestic market but also aligning India with global aspirations.

He pointed out remarkable growth statistics, noting a 21% increase in electric two-wheeler sales and a 57% surge in electric three-wheeler sales over the past year. This underscores India's commitment to becoming a leader in sustainable transportation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NATO's First Shots Fired During Ukraine War

NATO's First Shots Fired During Ukraine War

 Global
2
India's Strategic Trade Dialogues: A Global Trade Revamp

India's Strategic Trade Dialogues: A Global Trade Revamp

 India
3
NATO's Diplomatic Response: Unpacking Article 4 Amid Russian Drone Intrusions

NATO's Diplomatic Response: Unpacking Article 4 Amid Russian Drone Intrusion...

 Belgium
4
Mauritius and India's Unbreakable Economic Bond: A Gateway to Africa

Mauritius and India's Unbreakable Economic Bond: A Gateway to Africa

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025