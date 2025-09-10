India Emerges as a Global Hub for Electric Vehicle Growth

India is rapidly advancing as one of the fastest-growing electric vehicle markets globally, with over one million units sold in the fiscal year 2024-25. Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, HD Kumaraswamy, highlighted this significant milestone on Wednesday.

Speaking at the Auto Retail Conclave via a video address, Kumaraswamy emphasized the transformational phase the Indian automobile industry is undergoing, shifting from internal combustion engines to cleaner, electric mobility solutions. This shift is not only reshaping the domestic market but also aligning India with global aspirations.

He pointed out remarkable growth statistics, noting a 21% increase in electric two-wheeler sales and a 57% surge in electric three-wheeler sales over the past year. This underscores India's commitment to becoming a leader in sustainable transportation.

