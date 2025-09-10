Minute Media Expands AI Capabilities with VideoVerse Acquisition

In a significant move, Minute Media, a renowned technology and sports content company, has announced the acquisition of VideoVerse, marking a milestone in its pursuit to offer a comprehensive content solution for sports entities.

VideoVerse's flagship AI-driven platform, Magnifi, will empower Minute Media to deliver unmatched efficiency in video highlight creation, distribution, and monetization, greatly benefiting its network of leagues, teams, and publishers globally.

This acquisition also sees a consolidated effort to expand AI capabilities further in India, solidifying Minute Media's strategic innovation in sports media and technology.