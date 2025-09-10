Left Menu

Minute Media Expands AI Capabilities with VideoVerse Acquisition

Minute Media acquires VideoVerse, enhancing its sports content offerings with AI-driven technology. The acquisition integrates VideoVerse's Magnifi platform, enabling real-time highlight creation and distribution. This strengthens Minute Media’s position in the sports ecosystem, offering partners improved content creation, distribution, and monetization through advanced AI solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 18:18 IST
Minute Media Expands AI Capabilities with VideoVerse Acquisition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, Minute Media, a renowned technology and sports content company, has announced the acquisition of VideoVerse, marking a milestone in its pursuit to offer a comprehensive content solution for sports entities.

VideoVerse's flagship AI-driven platform, Magnifi, will empower Minute Media to deliver unmatched efficiency in video highlight creation, distribution, and monetization, greatly benefiting its network of leagues, teams, and publishers globally.

This acquisition also sees a consolidated effort to expand AI capabilities further in India, solidifying Minute Media's strategic innovation in sports media and technology.

TRENDING

1
NATO's First Shots Fired During Ukraine War

NATO's First Shots Fired During Ukraine War

 Global
2
India's Strategic Trade Dialogues: A Global Trade Revamp

India's Strategic Trade Dialogues: A Global Trade Revamp

 India
3
NATO's Diplomatic Response: Unpacking Article 4 Amid Russian Drone Intrusions

NATO's Diplomatic Response: Unpacking Article 4 Amid Russian Drone Intrusion...

 Belgium
4
Mauritius and India's Unbreakable Economic Bond: A Gateway to Africa

Mauritius and India's Unbreakable Economic Bond: A Gateway to Africa

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025