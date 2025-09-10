Nationwide Digital Life Certificate Campaign: Revolutionizing Pension Payments

The Centre is rolling out a comprehensive digital life certificate (DLC) campaign across India this November, an official statement revealed on Wednesday. The initiative, spearheaded by the Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW), aims to digitally secure life certificates from pensioners between November 1 and 30.

The campaign, branded as the largest outreach effort for pensioners, strives to process two crore certificates using advanced face authentication technology, enhancing ease of access and pensioner inclusion. A high-level review meeting, headed by Secretary (Pension) V Srinivas, highlighted the campaign's aspirations building on previous successes.

With banks like SBI and Punjab National Bank preparing robust support systems, the campaign includes widespread awareness measures. SMS, social media, and local mediums will inform pensioners of their options. Provisions are also made for special needs, guaranteeing the campaign's extensive reach and effectiveness.

