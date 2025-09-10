Left Menu

Nationwide Digital Life Certificate Campaign: Revolutionizing Pension Payments

The Centre is set to conduct a nationwide Digital Life Certificate campaign in November. Led by the Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare, the initiative encourages pensioners to submit life certificates digitally using face authentication technology. The campaign aims to ensure universal coverage and streamline pension processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 18:56 IST
Nationwide Digital Life Certificate Campaign: Revolutionizing Pension Payments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre is rolling out a comprehensive digital life certificate (DLC) campaign across India this November, an official statement revealed on Wednesday. The initiative, spearheaded by the Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW), aims to digitally secure life certificates from pensioners between November 1 and 30.

The campaign, branded as the largest outreach effort for pensioners, strives to process two crore certificates using advanced face authentication technology, enhancing ease of access and pensioner inclusion. A high-level review meeting, headed by Secretary (Pension) V Srinivas, highlighted the campaign's aspirations building on previous successes.

With banks like SBI and Punjab National Bank preparing robust support systems, the campaign includes widespread awareness measures. SMS, social media, and local mediums will inform pensioners of their options. Provisions are also made for special needs, guaranteeing the campaign's extensive reach and effectiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NATO's First Shots Fired During Ukraine War

NATO's First Shots Fired During Ukraine War

 Global
2
India's Strategic Trade Dialogues: A Global Trade Revamp

India's Strategic Trade Dialogues: A Global Trade Revamp

 India
3
NATO's Diplomatic Response: Unpacking Article 4 Amid Russian Drone Intrusions

NATO's Diplomatic Response: Unpacking Article 4 Amid Russian Drone Intrusion...

 Belgium
4
Mauritius and India's Unbreakable Economic Bond: A Gateway to Africa

Mauritius and India's Unbreakable Economic Bond: A Gateway to Africa

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025