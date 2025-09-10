Left Menu

UN's Resolute Stand: Aid Amidst Chaos

The United Nations is committed to staying in Gaza City to provide aid and essential services despite the ongoing humanitarian crisis. This catastrophe, described as human-made, sees the UN humanitarian team emphasizing collective responsibility in addressing the challenges faced by the Palestinian territories.

Updated: 10-09-2025 21:18 IST
The United Nations declared on Wednesday its unwavering commitment to remain in Gaza City and throughout the Strip, emphasizing its role in delivering critical aid and life-saving services to the region.

Despite facing significant hurdles, the UN is determined to continue its operations, aiding those affected by the ongoing crisis in Palestine.

Highlighting the dire situation, the UN's humanitarian team stressed that the catastrophe is a result of human action, underscoring the urgent need for shared responsibility among global leaders.

