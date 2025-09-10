Federal Court Upholds $46.9 Million Fine Against Verizon

A federal appeals court has upheld a $46.9 million fine imposed on Verizon Communications by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The penalty comes as a result of Verizon's unauthorized sharing of customer location data.

The ruling was delivered by a three-judge panel from the Second Circuit Court of Appeals. Verizon's defense was rejected, with the panel making it clear that device-location data is protected under statutory law.

This decision is part of a broader initiative by the FCC, which collectively fined the largest U.S. wireless carriers nearly $200 million in April 2024 for mishandling customer location information. The fines aim to ensure strict compliance with privacy regulations.