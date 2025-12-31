Disney Settles for $10 Million Over Child Privacy Violations

The Walt Disney Company is set to pay a $10 million civil penalty as part of a settlement regarding allegations of children's privacy law violations, the Justice Department announced on Tuesday. This move seeks to resolve accusations that Disney permitted the collection of data from children viewing content on YouTube without parental consent.

Assistant Attorney General Brett Shumate of the Justice Department's Civil Division emphasized the department's commitment to ensuring parental control over their children's data collection. The settlement comes after allegations from the Federal Trade Commission were addressed in September, highlighting Disney's non-compliance with privacy regulations.

Attempts to reach Disney for a comment were unsuccessful. This settlement underscores increasing scrutiny and regulatory actions on tech and media companies to protect children's online privacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)