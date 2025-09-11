Worldline and Mypinpad: Revolutionizing South Asia's Payment Landscape

Worldline, a global leader in payment services, has partnered with Mypinpad to accelerate the adoption of secure, software-based payments in South Asia. The joint effort focuses on Android-based solutions, eliminating hardware requirements and lowering costs for businesses and consumers.

This initiative is poised to transform payment acceptance in regions with high Android device usage but limited traditional payment infrastructure. With Worldline's brand trust and regulatory backing, this collaboration promises extensive market reach, helping drive financial inclusion in the region.

The partnership supports new advanced functionalities like Tap to Add and Tap to Pay, enabling seamless, secure transactions through personal mobile devices. This innovation promotes a connected, inclusive future for commerce, aligning with evolving market demands and regulatory standards.