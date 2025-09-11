Left Menu

Worldline and Mypinpad: Revolutionizing South Asia's Payment Landscape

Worldline has teamed up with Mypinpad to enhance software-based payment acceptance in South Asia, focusing on Android devices. The collaboration aims to remove barriers to adoption and boost inclusivity, enabling contactless payments through consumers' devices and expanding financial inclusion across the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-09-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 15:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Worldline, a global leader in payment services, has partnered with Mypinpad to accelerate the adoption of secure, software-based payments in South Asia. The joint effort focuses on Android-based solutions, eliminating hardware requirements and lowering costs for businesses and consumers.

This initiative is poised to transform payment acceptance in regions with high Android device usage but limited traditional payment infrastructure. With Worldline's brand trust and regulatory backing, this collaboration promises extensive market reach, helping drive financial inclusion in the region.

The partnership supports new advanced functionalities like Tap to Add and Tap to Pay, enabling seamless, secure transactions through personal mobile devices. This innovation promotes a connected, inclusive future for commerce, aligning with evolving market demands and regulatory standards.

