TCS Launches Chiplet-Based Services to Propel India's Semiconductor Future

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the nation's leading IT services firm, unveiled its chiplet-based system engineering services on Thursday. This strategic move aims to catalyze semiconductor innovation and underscores India's ambitions to establish itself as a preeminent global semiconductor hub.

These newly launched services by TCS are set to enhance the development of faster, more powerful chips and aim to democratize next-generation chip design, according to a regulatory filing. This initiative comes at a pivotal time for India's semiconductor market, poised to expand significantly to an estimated USD 100-110 billion by 2030.

The Indian Union Cabinet's approval of the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), with an outlay of Rs 76,000 crore, further underscores national efforts to boost fabrication, design, and manufacturing capabilities. TCS's offerings promise to strengthen these developments by providing access to world-class expertise in chip-to-system engineering.

