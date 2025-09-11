LeBron James at the Center of Controversy: People's Daily Essay Sparks Discussion

In a startling development, China's state-run People's Daily newspaper published an essay it attributed to NBA star LeBron James, celebrating Chinese basketball as a unifying force. However, a representative for James clarified that the content was derived from interview excerpts and not personally penned by James.

The controversy arose when the paper, widely considered the propaganda voice of the ruling Communist Party, announced James's authorship of the essay on its WeChat account. Dispute over the article's origin has sparked public interest, coinciding with James's tour in China marking his association with Nike.

Despite these revelations and the historical strain following a 2019 Hong Kong-related incident, NBA's business connections in China show resilience. Broadcasting resumed and partnerships flourished, paving the way for pre-season games in Macau, indicating a significant thaw between the two entities.