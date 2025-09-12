Left Menu

Tech Titans Eye UK for AI Investment Amid Global Media Moves

Nvidia and OpenAI are set to announce a significant AI infrastructure investment in the UK, coinciding with President Trump's visit. Simultaneously, OpenAI plans a major restructuring potentially involving a $100 billion equity stake. In the media sector, Paramount Skydance aims to acquire Warner Bros Discovery with Oracle's backing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 08:50 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 08:50 IST
Nvidia and OpenAI are planning a major artificial intelligence infrastructure investment in the UK. The announcement is expected during U.S. President Donald Trump's upcoming state visit, marking a significant step in AI development.

OpenAI has ambitious plans to provide its non-profit parent with an equity stake valued at no less than $100 billion. The company is progressing in conversations with Microsoft, aiming to restructure and potentially initiate a public listing in the future.

Meanwhile, in the media industry, Paramount Skydance is gearing up to acquire Warner Bros Discovery. The acquisition bid, bolstered by Oracle's Larry Ellison, aims to merge two significant media players.

(With inputs from agencies.)

