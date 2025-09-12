Denmark Makes Landmark $9 Billion Defense Upgrade

Denmark is undertaking its most significant defense investment to date with plans to purchase air defense systems valued at 58 billion Danish crowns ($9.11 billion). This strategic move was announced by the country's defense minister, highlighting the gravity of the security challenges faced.

In a proactive response to potential Russian aggression in Europe, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen instructed the military to expedite its acquisition processes in February. The national strategy underscores the urgent need to prepare for evolving security threats.

The procurement plan includes eight state-of-the-art systems, featuring long-range capabilities from the Franco-Italian SAMP/T platform and medium-range systems from manufacturers in Norway, Germany, and France. With this investment, Denmark aims to fortify its defense capabilities significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)