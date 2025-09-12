TCS and C-DAC Join Forces to Boost India's Sovereign Cloud Ecosystem

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced a strategic partnership with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) to accelerate the development of India's sovereign cloud ecosystem. The partnership aims to enhance indigenous technologies and deliver scalable, AI-enabled cloud platforms.

The collaboration will prioritize research to support data localisation mandates and digitisation of critical public services, the company disclosed in a recent regulatory filing. C-DAC is India's leading R&D institution under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

This venture will help integrate innovations into TCS's sovereign cloud stack to securely host government applications like e-Sanjeevani and Dial 112. The partnership seeks to promote faster enterprise adoption across sectors such as healthcare and defence, reducing reliance on global hyperscalers.