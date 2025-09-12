Lebanon Grants Starlink License for Satellite Internet Amid Infrastructure Crisis

Lebanon has officially granted Elon Musk's Starlink the license to deliver satellite internet services across the embattled nation, renowned for its failing infrastructure. The announcement was made by Information Minister Paul Morcos on Thursday night.

This strategic step follows Musk's earlier communication with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, expressing his ambitions in the country's telecom sector. Concurrently, the Cabinet meeting named regulatory authorities for the electricity and telecommunications domains, a significant milestone towards reform.

Lebanon has long struggled with power outages, further exacerbated by economic woes since 2019 and the impact of conflicts. Efforts to implement key reforms, including the World Bank's $250 million loan, aim to address electricity malpractices within this Mediterranean nation.