Left Menu

Lebanon Grants Starlink License for Satellite Internet Amid Infrastructure Crisis

Lebanon has issued a license to Elon Musk's Starlink, enabling it to provide satellite internet to combat the country's infrastructure issues. This follows Musk's discussions with Lebanon's leadership on telecommunications opportunities. Concurrently, regulatory bodies were appointed in both electricity and telecommunications sectors as part of crucial reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 12-09-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 14:48 IST
Lebanon Grants Starlink License for Satellite Internet Amid Infrastructure Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Lebanon has officially granted Elon Musk's Starlink the license to deliver satellite internet services across the embattled nation, renowned for its failing infrastructure. The announcement was made by Information Minister Paul Morcos on Thursday night.

This strategic step follows Musk's earlier communication with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, expressing his ambitions in the country's telecom sector. Concurrently, the Cabinet meeting named regulatory authorities for the electricity and telecommunications domains, a significant milestone towards reform.

Lebanon has long struggled with power outages, further exacerbated by economic woes since 2019 and the impact of conflicts. Efforts to implement key reforms, including the World Bank's $250 million loan, aim to address electricity malpractices within this Mediterranean nation.

TRENDING

1
Delhi High Court Dismisses Activist's Plea Over Travel Ban

Delhi High Court Dismisses Activist's Plea Over Travel Ban

 India
2
Fed Faces Balancing Act: Rate Cuts and Job Market Concerns

Fed Faces Balancing Act: Rate Cuts and Job Market Concerns

 Global
3
BJP Counters Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Chori' Allegations Amid Congress Decline

BJP Counters Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Chori' Allegations Amid Congress Decline

 India
4
Federal Reserve's Rate Cut Dilemma: Balancing Inflation and Employment

Federal Reserve's Rate Cut Dilemma: Balancing Inflation and Employment

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025