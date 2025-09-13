Left Menu

Google's Legal Battle with Epic Games: The Fight for App Store Competition

Google's attempt to pause an injunction forcing changes to its Play Store was rejected by a U.S. appeals court. Epic Games' lawsuit against Google accused it of monopolistic practices concerning app distribution. The court's order requires Google to allow rival app stores within its platform, impacting security and privacy concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2025 03:01 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 03:01 IST
Google's Legal Battle with Epic Games: The Fight for App Store Competition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Alphabet's Google faced a setback as a U.S. appeals court declined to further freeze an order mandating sweeping reforms to its Play Store. The ruling came as part of a lawsuit by Epic Games, the creator of 'Fortnite', demanding more competition in app distribution.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied Google's plea to maintain a hold on the order, which necessitates allowing rival app stores within its Play Store. The decision is a significant aspect of Epic's 2020 lawsuit alleging Google's monopolization of app access and payment on Android devices.

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney celebrated the court's decision, while Google contended the injunction could compromise consumer security and privacy. Google may seek intervention from the U.S. Supreme Court. Meanwhile, the legal landscape for tech giants Apple and Google may diverge due to differing court decisions.

TRENDING

1
France on the Brink of Davis Cup Final 8 Glory

France on the Brink of Davis Cup Final 8 Glory

 United Kingdom
2
Mexico's E-Commerce Giants Under Scrutiny: Amazon and MercadoLibre

Mexico's E-Commerce Giants Under Scrutiny: Amazon and MercadoLibre

 Global
3
Trump Backs Monumental Rail Merger: Union Pacific’s $85 Billion Bid

Trump Backs Monumental Rail Merger: Union Pacific’s $85 Billion Bid

 Global
4
Brazil Faces US Sanctions Amid Bolsonaro Coup Conviction

Brazil Faces US Sanctions Amid Bolsonaro Coup Conviction

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025