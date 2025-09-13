Mexico's E-Commerce Giants Under Scrutiny: Amazon and MercadoLibre
An investigation by Mexico's antitrust watchdog Cofece highlights potential competitive barriers in the e-commerce market involving Amazon and MercadoLibre. Despite finding issues related to information transparency and seller visibility, no corrective measures were ordered due to uncertainty about consumer and small business benefits.
The competitive practices of Amazon and MercadoLibre in Mexico's e-commerce market are under the lens as the nation's antitrust regulator, Cofece, presents findings. Sellers face challenges due to a lack of transparency on how product visibility is determined, favoring those who use the platforms' logistics services.
Though the investigation identified these issues, Cofece refrained from enforcing corrective measures, citing uncertainty over the potential consumer benefits. Amazon welcomed this decision, emphasizing the competitiveness of Mexico's retail sector. MercadoLibre remains non-responsive for comment.
Both platforms dominate with over 85% of Mexico's online sales. They gained further prominence as more consumers shifted online during the pandemic, allowing small businesses expanded reach within the digital marketplace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mexico
- e-commerce
- Amazon
- MercadoLibre
- Cofece
- competition
- antitrust
- online sales
- retail
- barriers
ALSO READ
Google's Legal Battle with Epic Games: The Fight for App Store Competition
Microsoft's EU Antitrust Settlement: Unbundling Teams for Fair Competition
Microsoft Avoids Hefty EU Antitrust Fine, Promises Pricing Adjustments
Indian Court Upholds Antitrust Inquiry Against Asian Paints
Novo Nordisk's Major Restructuring Amid Rising Competition