Back Home: South Korean Workers Return After U.S. Immigration Raid

Emotional reunions marked the return of 300 South Korean workers on Friday, following their week-long detention in a significant U.S. immigration raid. Their arrival at Incheon airport was met with cheers and an official welcome, highlighting the complex diplomatic dance between the two allied nations.

The workers' return follows Seoul's week of fervent negotiations to secure their release. The detention, marked by images of handcuffs and shackles, sparked outrage in South Korea, a vital U.S. ally. The situation underscored ongoing visa issues that South Korean businesses face in deploying specialist staff to the United States.

Complications from the raid pose a threat to U.S.-South Korea trade relations as the two countries negotiate a significant trade deal. The incident has catalyzed discussions on visa reforms, aiming to streamline processes for Korean workers vital to U.S. projects, potentially affecting billions in industry investment.