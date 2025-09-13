Drone Strike Sparks Fire at Russian Oil Facility

A fire erupted at an oil company's site in Russia's Bashkortostan region after a drone attack on Saturday, according to the governor.

Radiy Khabirov reported that the Bashneft company's facilities were targeted by aircraft-type drones. One drone was shot down over the production site, igniting a fire that was subsequently controlled, with no casualties reported and damage minimized. Another drone was also intercepted and brought down.

Unverified footage on local Telegram channels revealed an object flying into the site, triggering a significant blaze. Located in Ufa, the site is approximately 1,400 kilometers from Ukraine's border. Notably, Khabirov's announcement did not reference Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)