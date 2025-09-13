Left Menu

Drone Strike Sparks Fire at Russian Oil Facility

A drone attack ignited a fire at an oil company in Russia's Bashkortostan region, the governor reported. The incident, involving the Bashneft company, resulted in minor facility damage and no casualties after two drones were intercepted. The situation has been managed without any escalation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 19:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A fire erupted at an oil company's site in Russia's Bashkortostan region after a drone attack on Saturday, according to the governor.

Radiy Khabirov reported that the Bashneft company's facilities were targeted by aircraft-type drones. One drone was shot down over the production site, igniting a fire that was subsequently controlled, with no casualties reported and damage minimized. Another drone was also intercepted and brought down.

Unverified footage on local Telegram channels revealed an object flying into the site, triggering a significant blaze. Located in Ufa, the site is approximately 1,400 kilometers from Ukraine's border. Notably, Khabirov's announcement did not reference Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

