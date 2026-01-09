Uttar Pradesh: India's New Defence Manufacturing Powerhouse

On Friday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted Uttar Pradesh's emergence as a key player in India's defence manufacturing landscape, with investments exceeding Rs 34,000 crore deployed across six nodes within the state's defence corridor.

Singh affirmed that India now domestically produces weapons, missiles, and defence equipment, with significant contributions from Uttar Pradesh-based manufacturing units. He noted the establishment of manufacturing facilities by large companies in locations including Lucknow, Kanpur, and Jhansi.

The minister credited Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for facilitating land allotments and timely project clearances, stating the state is transitioning into a hub for large-scale defense production under favorable policy conditions.