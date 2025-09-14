Diplomatic Tensions: A Challenge for U.S.-China Summit

China has extended a formal invitation to U.S. President Donald Trump for a summit with President Xi Jinping in Beijing. However, according to the Financial Times, the White House has yet to respond, citing ongoing disagreements on trade and fentanyl issues.

The lack of progress in U.S.-China negotiations diminishes the chances of a high-level summit in Beijing. Instead, it is anticipated that Trump and Xi may convene at a lower-profile gathering during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in South Korea this October.

The report highlights that unresolved trade disputes remain a significant barrier to a successful summit, reducing its likelihood amidst global diplomatic efforts.