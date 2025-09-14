Peres Jepchirchir's Golden Triumph in Tokyo
Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir won gold in the women's marathon at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, beating Ethiopia's Tigst Assefa. Julia Paternain made history for Uruguay by securing bronze. Jepchirchir's last-minute burst secured her victory with a time of 2:24:43.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 14-09-2025 06:33 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 06:33 IST
- Country:
- Japan
In a dramatic finish at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir surged to victory in the women's marathon on Sunday, capturing the gold medal.
Jepchirchir clocked an impressive time of two hours, 24 minutes, and 43 seconds, narrowly defeating Ethiopia's Tigst Assefa, who claimed silver.
Uruguay's Julia Paternain made history by earning bronze, marking her country's inaugural medal at the championships.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
American Sprinters Shine Bright at Tokyo World Championships
Mondo Duplantis Aims High: Record Pole Vault in Tokyo
Evan Dunfee Strides to Gold in Tokyo
Historic Wins Amid Tokyo's Heat: Dunfee and Perez Shine at World Athletics
Evan Dunfee and Maria Perez Lead in Grueling Tokyo Heat at World Athletics Championships