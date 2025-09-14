Left Menu

Peres Jepchirchir's Golden Triumph in Tokyo

Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir won gold in the women's marathon at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, beating Ethiopia's Tigst Assefa. Julia Paternain made history for Uruguay by securing bronze. Jepchirchir's last-minute burst secured her victory with a time of 2:24:43.

In a dramatic finish at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir surged to victory in the women's marathon on Sunday, capturing the gold medal.

Jepchirchir clocked an impressive time of two hours, 24 minutes, and 43 seconds, narrowly defeating Ethiopia's Tigst Assefa, who claimed silver.

Uruguay's Julia Paternain made history by earning bronze, marking her country's inaugural medal at the championships.

