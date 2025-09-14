Left Menu

Major U.S. Investments Boost UK Economy Ahead of Trump's Visit

The UK has secured over £1.25 billion in investments from major U.S. financial firms like PayPal, Bank of America, Citigroup, and S&P Global. This investment will create 1,800 jobs across key cities and boost the UK's financial ties with the U.S. amid an upcoming state visit by President Donald Trump.

14-09-2025
In a significant economic development, the British government revealed over £1.25 billion in fresh investments from major U.S. financial firms ahead of President Donald Trump's state visit. Key players like PayPal, Bank of America, Citigroup, and S&P Global are part of this investment initiative.

The funds are expected to generate 1,800 jobs across London, Edinburgh, Belfast, and Manchester, marking a strengthening of transatlantic financial ties, as stated by the Department for Business and Trade. Notably, Bank of America will open its first operation in Northern Ireland, promising up to 1,000 new jobs in Belfast, while Citigroup plans a £1.1 billion investment in its UK operations.

S&P Global's £4 million investment in Manchester will support 200 permanent positions, and BlackRock aims to inject £7 billion into the UK market, doubling its local workforce in Edinburgh. Britain's trade minister, Peter Kyle, highlighted these investments as evidence of the strong 'golden corridor' with the U.S. Meanwhile, the countries are set to sign a technology agreement to enhance their tech sector collaboration.

