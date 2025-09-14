Left Menu

Unleashing the Inner Iron Man: AI and Human Synergy

Publicis Sapient CEO Nigel Vaz highlights the transformative potential of combining AI with human skills, akin to Iron Man's synergy with his suit. He emphasizes investing in both people and technology to fully harness AI's capabilities across sectors like healthcare and education, unlocking unprecedented opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 17:04 IST
Unleashing the Inner Iron Man: AI and Human Synergy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a conversation with PTI, Publicis Sapient CEO Nigel Vaz compared Artificial Intelligence (AI) to Iron Man's transformative high-tech suit, stressing the power of combining AI with human skills for unlocking unprecedented abilities.

Vaz believes investing in both people and digital tools is crucial for businesses to achieve the full potential of AI. Vaz likened the synergy between human talent and technology to comic book heroes transformed by innovation.

He highlighted AI's potential across various sectors such as healthcare and education, noting technology's role in making advanced learning and healthcare insights accessible. Despite the disruptions AI may cause, Vaz emphasized the enormous opportunities it presents for society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US-India Trade Tensions: The Corn Conundrum

US-India Trade Tensions: The Corn Conundrum

 Global
2
No Marriage Promise, No Offence: Allahabad High Court Ruling

No Marriage Promise, No Offence: Allahabad High Court Ruling

 India
3
Bengali Stars Under Scrutiny: ED Summons Mimi Chakraborty and Ankush Hazra

Bengali Stars Under Scrutiny: ED Summons Mimi Chakraborty and Ankush Hazra

 India
4
Strategic Moves by AI Engineering Services to Overhaul India's MRO Sector

Strategic Moves by AI Engineering Services to Overhaul India's MRO Sector

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025