Unleashing the Inner Iron Man: AI and Human Synergy

In a conversation with PTI, Publicis Sapient CEO Nigel Vaz compared Artificial Intelligence (AI) to Iron Man's transformative high-tech suit, stressing the power of combining AI with human skills for unlocking unprecedented abilities.

Vaz believes investing in both people and digital tools is crucial for businesses to achieve the full potential of AI. Vaz likened the synergy between human talent and technology to comic book heroes transformed by innovation.

He highlighted AI's potential across various sectors such as healthcare and education, noting technology's role in making advanced learning and healthcare insights accessible. Despite the disruptions AI may cause, Vaz emphasized the enormous opportunities it presents for society.

(With inputs from agencies.)